Western Union (NYSE:WU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Get Western Union alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Western Union

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $11.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,445,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,244. Western Union has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Union will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Western Union by 7,569.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,905,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $194,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724,584 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the fourth quarter worth $27,925,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Western Union by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,460,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,822 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Western Union by 17.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,736,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth $12,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.