William Blair Downgrades Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Market Perform

William Blair cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRLT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Brilliant Earth Group

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.62. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, Director Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.19, for a total value of $33,235.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRLT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Brilliant Earth Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.