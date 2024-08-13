William S. Demchak Sells 1,242 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares in the company, valued at $94,994,016.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.52. 776,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $182.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.87. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on PNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,732,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
