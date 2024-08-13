Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Plans $0.90 Quarterly Dividend

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the specialty retailer on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Winmark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 57.1% annually over the last three years. Winmark has a payout ratio of 29.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Winmark Trading Up 1.0 %

Winmark stock opened at $364.93 on Tuesday. Winmark has a 12-month low of $330.25 and a 12-month high of $451.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.22 and a 200 day moving average of $364.54.

Insider Activity

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%.

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 2,412 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.30, for a total value of $953,463.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,787,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.34, for a total transaction of $50,014.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock worth $1,239,645 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

