Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Workspace Group Price Performance

Workspace Group stock remained flat at $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.

Get Workspace Group alerts:

About Workspace Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.