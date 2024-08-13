Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in July

Workspace Group Plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Workspace Group Price Performance
Workspace Group stock remained flat at $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday. Workspace Group has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18.
About Workspace Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workspace Group
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.