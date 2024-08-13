Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 600.0% in July

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Worldline Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of WRDLY stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,886. Worldline has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $17.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83.
Worldline Company Profile
