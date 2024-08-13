Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) Trading Up 3.9% This Week

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $55.95 million and $23.00 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 134,641,701 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 134,803,962.91389513. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.41970997 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3349 active market(s) with $26,070,496.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.