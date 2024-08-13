Wrapped Pulse 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.73 Million (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market capitalization of $330.32 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,775,645,808,647 tokens.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Pulse

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,787,523,208,925.424. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00003543 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 261 active market(s) with $4,264,777.44 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

