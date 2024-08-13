Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 27100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Wynn Macau Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.87.

About Wynn Macau

(Get Free Report)

Wynn Macau, Limited engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau. The company offers tables games, slot machines or similar gaming devices; offers 24-hour gaming, and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; food and beverage outlets; brand-name and retail shopping; recreation and leisure facilities, including a cable car ride through SkyCab, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and a meeting and convention spaces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Macau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Macau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.