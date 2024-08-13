Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

XHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of XHR opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 66.63 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.25. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

