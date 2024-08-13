YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Raised to $38.00 at KeyCorp

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YETI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, YETI has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.29.

YETI Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:YETI opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.46. YETI has a 12 month low of $33.88 and a 12 month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.42 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that YETI will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YETI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of YETI by 571.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

