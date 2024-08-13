Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,676,000 after purchasing an additional 176,449 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,846,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,519,000 after purchasing an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,899,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,898,000 after purchasing an additional 431,070 shares during the period. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Zillow Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Greencape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,632,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,647,000 after acquiring an additional 786,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,475,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,376,000 after acquiring an additional 80,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. UBS Group upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,444 shares of company stock valued at $10,479,259 in the last 90 days. 23.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,123,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.