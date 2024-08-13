Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Susquehanna

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.93.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Zillow Group

Zillow Group Trading Up 1.5 %

ZG opened at $49.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.04.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Zillow Group will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,135.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,565.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $218,393.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,135.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,444 shares of company stock worth $10,479,259. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.