16,862 Shares in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 17.5% during the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 80,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 11,926 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 165,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 33,250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 53,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Oxford Lane Capital alerts:

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ OXLC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. 305,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,576. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.29. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $5.78.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.03%.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen purchased 4,630,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at $26,269,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 2,315,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $12,501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 2,514,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,580,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 4,630,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,002,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,864,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,269,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Lane Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Lane Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.