1,998 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Traveka Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.5% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.68. 239,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,483,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average of $170.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The firm has a market cap of $238.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

