2,420 Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Acquired by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 3,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.08. 631,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,876. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.73. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

