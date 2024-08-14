256 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $197.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.96 and its 200 day moving average is $182.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $210.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

