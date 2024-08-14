2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Down 4.5%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 3,560,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,803,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07.

Get 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 142.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.