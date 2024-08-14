2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Trading Down 4.5%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.10 and last traded at $27.72. Approximately 3,560,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,803,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.07.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.9677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.
The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.
