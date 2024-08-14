3,230 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $71.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

