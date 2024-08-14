375 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $101.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.36. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. Analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $159,018,661.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

