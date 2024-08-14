3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $122.56 and last traded at $123.64. Approximately 477,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,385,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.57.

3M Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at $541,659.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,486,484.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $4,373,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in 3M by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,381.0% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 65,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 60,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 419.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

