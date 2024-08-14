4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR) Plans Dividend of $0.80

4imprint Group plc (LON:FOUR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

4imprint Group Price Performance

4imprint Group stock remained flat at GBX 5,370 ($68.56) during trading hours on Wednesday. 106,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,914. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,268.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.01. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,075 ($52.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,780 ($86.57). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,919.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,987.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,365 ($94.04) price target on shares of 4imprint Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company markets apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, writing, outdoors and leisure, trade show and signage, auto, home and tools, technology, wellness and safety, and awards and office products under the Crossland, Refresh, and Taskright brands.

