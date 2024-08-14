8,525 Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Acquired by Cascade Investment Group Inc.

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Separately, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Melius started coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Viking Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Viking stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.21. 764,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,643. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.71 and a 1-year high of $37.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $718.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viking Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

