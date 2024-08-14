AA Financial Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AA Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,486,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day moving average of $170.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $183.46.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

