AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 113.9% from the July 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AB Volvo (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $24.62. 126,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,384. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.34. AB Volvo has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $30.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AB Volvo will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on AB Volvo (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Stories

