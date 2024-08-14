ABCMETA (META) Trading 103.7% Higher This Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 103.7% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $16,672.19 and approximately $0.37 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000017 USD and is up 94.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $169.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

