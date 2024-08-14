Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Shares Down 10%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 138,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 190,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Aberdeen International Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 22.09 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Get Aberdeen International alerts:

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Aberdeen International

Aberdeen International Company Profile

In other news, insider Stan Bharti bought 780,000 shares of Aberdeen International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00. Insiders have acquired 1,177,000 shares of company stock worth $56,135 over the last 90 days. 14.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.