abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.62 Per Share

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from abrdn Asia Focus’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LON:AAS traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 273 ($3.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of £421.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.86 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 278.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 271.27. abrdn Asia Focus has a 52 week low of GBX 241 ($3.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 289 ($3.69).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Lucy Macdonald bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.32) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($39,836.57). 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About abrdn Asia Focus

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

