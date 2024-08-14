Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Trading Up 1.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.58. 2,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Acasti Pharma Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.74 and a quick ratio of 9.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$25.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.