Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,530 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.