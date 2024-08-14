Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Issues Earnings Results

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS.

Acelyrin Price Performance

NASDAQ SLRN traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,100,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,043. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $390.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.35. Acelyrin has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Acelyrin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Acelyrin from $68.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Acelyrin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.