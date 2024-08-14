Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acrivon Therapeutics stock remained flat at $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,902. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $223.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

