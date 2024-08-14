Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRVGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports.

Acrivon Therapeutics Stock Performance

Acrivon Therapeutics stock remained flat at $7.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,902. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The company has a market cap of $223.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACRV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Acrivon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

View Our Latest Report on Acrivon Therapeutics

About Acrivon Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

Read More

Earnings History for Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)

Receive News & Ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrivon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.