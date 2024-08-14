Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Director Equity Cof Lp Bios Buys 500,000 Shares

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) Director Equity Cof Lp Bios bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Actuate Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,985 shares. Actuate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Get Actuate Therapeutics alerts:

About Actuate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high impact, difficult to treat cancers through the inhibition of glycogen synthase kinase-3 (GSK-3). We are developing elraglusib (formerly 9-ING-41), an ATP competitive small molecule that is designed to enter cancer cells and block the function of the enzyme GSK-3ß, a master regulator of complex biological signaling cascades, including those mediated by oncogenes, that lead to tumor cell survival, growth, migration, and invasion.

Receive News & Ratings for Actuate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actuate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.