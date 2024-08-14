Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Director Equity Cof Lp Bios Buys 500,000 Shares

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) Director Equity Cof Lp Bios bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,259,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,075,416. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Actuate Therapeutics Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACTU traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 58,985 shares. Actuate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $9.88.
About Actuate Therapeutics
