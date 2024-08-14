Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 48,160 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,160 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Franco-Nevada worth $12,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 149,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,796 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,671,000 after buying an additional 236,503 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 447,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,825,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at $8,167,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,472,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,156,000 after buying an additional 198,144 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Trading Down 6.4 %

NYSE FNV traded down $8.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.91. 2,367,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,443. The company has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.74. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $146.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.70.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $260.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.44 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

