Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 7,385 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,495 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,044,821 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,342,012,000 after acquiring an additional 501,792 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $1,315,097,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,091 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.47. The company had a trading volume of 13,524,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,468,959. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays cut NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.30.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

