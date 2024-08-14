Addenda Capital Inc. Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $1,653,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $2,231,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $2,819,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,965,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,267,000 after buying an additional 246,741 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE LSPD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.95. 1,122,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,207. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $266.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.