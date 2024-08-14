Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,637 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 482,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,312,000 after acquiring an additional 472,583 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diageo by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,681,000 after purchasing an additional 245,255 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diageo by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.16. 1,178,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 765,792. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $172.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

