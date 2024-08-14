Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 2,844 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.64. 2,093,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,495. The company has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.32. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

