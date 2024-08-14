Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,168 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 573.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,553,457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $442,944,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,207 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 306.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. 5,872,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,466,524. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.77 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

