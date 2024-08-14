ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Trading Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) rose 5.9% on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $18.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $16.90. Approximately 1,038,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,985,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.96.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other ADMA Biologics news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth about $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -848.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.47.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a positive return on equity of 17.24% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

