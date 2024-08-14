ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.17.

ADTN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 415,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,161. The stock has a market cap of $375.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.52. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,447,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,872,000 after buying an additional 1,551,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,631,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,809 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $8,363,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after purchasing an additional 817,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 3,656.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 444,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 432,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

