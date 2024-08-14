Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Trading Down 1.6%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $138.12 and last traded at $138.93. Approximately 11,965,483 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 63,297,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.04 and a 200 day moving average of $165.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at $285,278,881.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.