Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC) Short Interest Update

Agape ATP Co. (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 674,100 shares, an increase of 1,058.2% from the July 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Agape ATP Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATPC opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Agape ATP has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The company has a market cap of $8.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.28.

Get Agape ATP alerts:

Agape ATP (NASDAQ:ATPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. Agape ATP had a negative net margin of 173.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.90%.

Agape ATP Company Profile

Agape ATP Corporation, an investment holding company, supplies health and wellness products and health solution advisory services in Malaysia. It offers four series of programs that consist of various services and products under the ATP Zeta Health Program, ÉNERGÉTIQUE, BEAUNIQUE, and E.A.T.S. names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agape ATP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agape ATP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.