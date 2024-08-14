Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $274,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,860 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.89. The company had a trading volume of 538,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.80 and a one year high of $155.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Agilent Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down from $152.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on A

About Agilent Technologies

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.