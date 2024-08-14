Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) PT Raised to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATSG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ATSG opened at $15.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $11.62 and a one year high of $22.72. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $488.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 39,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.