Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Trading Down 4%

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75. Approximately 14,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,014,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKRO

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 30.12 and a quick ratio of 30.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In other news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $96,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,886,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 34,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $976,100.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,529 shares of company stock worth $5,452,376 over the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKRO. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 2,366.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $75,000.

About Akero Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.