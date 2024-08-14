Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.25

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 1436962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACI. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital raised Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.45.

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,160,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,951,000 after purchasing an additional 335,783 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,510,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,078,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,881,000 after acquiring an additional 85,707 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,923,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,236,000 after acquiring an additional 362,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,624,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 924,519 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

