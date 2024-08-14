Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALL. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allstate from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Allstate from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Allstate Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of ALL traded up $8.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.25. The stock had a trading volume of 448,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,868. Allstate has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $180.90. The firm has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.06.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 45,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.28, for a total transaction of $8,114,992.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,930 shares in the company, valued at $15,942,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

