Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.07, Yahoo Finance reports.

Alto Neuroscience Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of ANRO traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.62. 97,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,399. Alto Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 26.02 and a quick ratio of 26.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alto Neuroscience

In other Alto Neuroscience news, insider Adam Savitz bought 12,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $152,069.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Alto Neuroscience Company Profile

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

