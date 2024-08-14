ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALXO opened at $2.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.26. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a market cap of $137.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ALX Oncology

In other news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,628.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,469 shares of company stock valued at $363,666. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

